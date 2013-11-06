South Africa sets out intellectual property policy, with focus on public health

South Africa’s government’s policy on intellectual property (IP), which is currently under discussion, would seek to strike a balance between the needs of public health and the interests of innovative pharmaceutical companies, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies revealed this week.
The National Policy on Intellectual Property (IP) seeks to adapt the IP regime of the country to local conditions and integrate it into the national policies of South Africa including industrial, agricultural development, education, public health, R&D and enforcement. On the other hand, the policy seeks to re-align the broader development objectives and matters of public interest.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze