South Africa sets out intellectual property policy, with focus on public health

South Africa’s government’s policy on intellectual property (IP), which is currently under discussion, would seek to strike a balance between the needs of public health and the interests of innovative pharmaceutical companies, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies revealed this week.

The National Policy on Intellectual Property (IP) seeks to adapt the IP regime of the country to local conditions and integrate it into the national policies of South Africa including industrial, agricultural development, education, public health, R&D and enforcement. On the other hand, the policy seeks to re-align the broader development objectives and matters of public interest.