South Korean market projected to be worth $23.2 billion by 2022

The South Korean pharmaceutical market’s value is set to increase from nearly $19.5 billion in 2018 to more than $23.2 billion by 2022, according to a GlobalData report.
South Korea’s plans to invest more than $1.7 billion in its biotechnology and biopharmaceutical sectors over the next five years will attract foreign investment, the report states.
Prashant Khadayate, pharma analyst at GlobalData, said: “The latest move is consistent with the country’s current four-year plan, which aims to position the country as a global biotech and medical industry hub by investing more in R&D. However, latest investment focus is more towards biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals sectors and not medical industry.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze