Spinifex Pharmaceuticals appoints neuroscience expert Dr Ronald Marcus as Chief Medical Officer

Australia/USA-based Spinifex Pharmaceuticals, a pain drug development company, has announced the appointment of Ronald Marcus as Chief Medical Officer. Dr Marcus will be responsible for driving the development of Spinifex’s lead candidate EMA401 and the company’s pre-clinical pipeline.
Dr Marcus has more than 20 years’ pharmaceutical clinical development experience. He joins Spinifex following a career at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), having held a number of senior leadership positions within BMS’s Neuroscience division.
Dr Marcus received a BA in Psychology from University of Virginia. He earned his medical degree from SUNY Buffalo and completed his Psychiatry residency and NIMH research fellowship at Cornell University, New York Hospital-Westchester Division. He has authored more than 80 peer-reviewed publications.
