Monday 27 July 2026

Spravato approved in Europe as new hope for depression

Pharmaceutical
20 December 2019
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The Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) unit Janssen has announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved an indication for Spravato (esketamine), the first antidepressant medicine with a new mechanism of action in more than 30 years.

Spravato nasal spray has been approved in combination with a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) or serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), for adults living with treatment-resistant major depressive disorder (TRD) who have not responded to at least two different treatments with antidepressants in the current moderate to severe depressive episode.

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More on this story...

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