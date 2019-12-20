Spravato approved in Europe as new hope for depression

The Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) unit Janssen has announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved an indication for Spravato (esketamine), the first antidepressant medicine with a new mechanism of action in more than 30 years.

Spravato nasal spray has been approved in combination with a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) or serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), for adults living with treatment-resistant major depressive disorder (TRD) who have not responded to at least two different treatments with antidepressants in the current moderate to severe depressive episode.