Sputnik V not under regulatory review in Europe

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued a statement clarifying that it has not received an application for a rolling review or a marketing authorization for Russia’s homegrown vaccine, Sputnik V.

Earlier in the week, media outlets including The Moscow Times reported that European authorities had approved an application.



The Moscow Times claimed it was “now up to the EMA to grant conditional marketing authorization to the vaccine so it can be centrally supplied.”

On the contrary, the EMA stated that it had provided scientific advice regarding the latest regulatory guidance for the development of the vaccine.