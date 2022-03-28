Sputnik V proves efficacy against COVID-19 in HIV patients

An article has been published by The Lancet medical journal showing that Sputnik V is the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine with proven efficacy for people living with HIV.
The Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), an investor in Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines, have publicized the article, entitled Sputnik V protection from COVID-19 in people living with HIV under antiretroviral therapy.
These data are the first scientific results on the preventive efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine to protect against infection in people living with HIV.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze