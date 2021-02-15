Sunday 11 January 2026

Stada Arz starts roll-out of Lecigon with Austrian and German launches

Pharmaceutical
15 February 2021
German drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) is launching Lecigon (levodopa/carbidopa/entacapone), a triple combination product with modern pump technology, in Germany and Austria as the lead markets for the treatment for advanced Parkinson's disease.

Lecigon, to which Stada acquired rights in October 2020 in acquiring privately-held Swedish drugmaker Lobsor Pharmaceuticals, has already been successfully launched in Nordic countries, where patient treatment using the intestinal gel therapy is underway.

Sweden acted as the reference member state in a European decentralized marketing authorization procedure in which Austria and Germany participated as concerned member states, as did Belgium, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania and Slovenia.

