STADA Arz to sell Yondelis in MENA countries

Spanish biopharma PharmaMar (MSE:PHM) has granted Germany’s STADA Arzneimittel a license to market the Yondelis (trabectedin) marine-derived cancer treatment in 15 Middle East-North Africa (NEMA) countries.

The countries covered by the deal are Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Under the terms of the license and commercialization agreement, PharmaMar will receive a non-disclosed upfront payment and will be eligible for additional remunerations, including a regulatory milestone payment. The Madrid-based firm will retain exclusive production rights and will sell the product to STADA for its clinical and commercial use on an exclusive basis in the 15 MENA markets.