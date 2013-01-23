Stagnant treatment future seen for inherited orphan blood diseases

Generally unimpressive treatment line-ups combined with weak product pipelines will lead to modest growth for several inherited orphan blood disease markets, states business intelligence provider GBI Research.

According to the firm’s new report, the global therapeutic markets for sickle cell anemia, thalassemia and hereditary angioedema (HAE) are all expected to exhibit uninspired growth. The greatest value increase is expected from the sickle cell anemia market, which is forecast to climb at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%, from $36 million in 2012 to $70 million in 2019. Meanwhile, the global HAE therapeutics market is predicted to increase at a miserly CAGR of 3% during the same period, from $1.5 billion to $1.9 billion.