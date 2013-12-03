Stallergenes links with ActoGeniX on new class of oral allergy treatments

French allergen specialist Stallergenes (Euronext Paris: GENP) and ActoGeniX NV, creator of ActoBiotics, have entered into an agreement for the development of innovative first-in-class treatments of allergic diseases.



Under the terms of this deal, ActoGeniX will be responsible for the creation of ActoBiotics expressing and secreting a range of allergens. The firm will deliver to Stallergenes clinical product candidates that express a set of predefined allergens.

Payments of up to 75 million euros to ActoGeniX



On the exercise of its option, Stallergenes will have full development and exclusive worldwide commercialization rights on the product candidates, and ActoGeniX will be eligible to receive upfront, preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments totaling up to 75 million euros ($102.1 million) per allergen, as well as tiered royalties on the future product’s net sales.