Friday 9 January 2026

Stallergenes' partner Shionogi receives Japanese approval for STG320

Pharmaceutical
30 March 2015
stallergenes-big

French allergy immunotherapy company Stallergenes (Euronext Paris: GENP) says that its partner Shionogi (TYO: 4507) has received approval from Japanese health authorities for STG320.

This is the first immunotherapy tablet registered in Japan to treat house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis. Shionogi has been the exclusive partner of Stallergenes for sublingual house dust mite immunotherapy tablets and sublingual Japanese cedar pollen immunotherapy tablets since September 2010. This approval triggers the payment by Shionogi of $10.8 million to Stallergenes, which will also receive compensation on sales of STG320 in Japan.

Christian Chavy, chief executive of Stallergenes, said: “This approval marks a milestone for Stallergenes and its STG320 clinical development program, as it is the first regulatory approval received worldwide for a house dust mite allergy immunotherapy tablet. It clearly shows that heath authorities recognize the quality and therapeutic value of the tablet developed by Stallergenes. While market access conditions for STG320 are still under discussion, the approval of STG320 is further proof of the successful long-term collaboration between Stallergenes and Shionogi.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze