Stephen Hahn hints at swift approval as he walks vaccine tightrope

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn finds himself walking a tightrope between bowing to the political pressure to approve a COVID-19 vaccine and waiting till late-stage trial data proves that the product is safe and effective.

Any doubt about the care he needs to take was dispelled by the reaction to his comments about the emergency approval granted to convalescent plasma for COVID-19, with his remarks criticized for being overly optimistic about its effectiveness.

Fresh remarks that he has made about the vaccine have been reported by numerous sources.