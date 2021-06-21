Strides partners on oral repurposed med to treat COVID‐19

The Singapore unit of Indian drugmaker Strides Pharma Science (BSE: 532531) has entered into an exclusive partnership with USA-based Ennaid Therapeutics to produce an oral, repurposed medication to treat mild, moderate and asymptomatic cases of COVID‐19.

Ennaid’s partnership with discovery scientists at Universidad Católica de Murcia (UCAM), identified a therapeutic target to treat COVID‐19 using artificial intelligence drug discovery platforms. Initial tests show antiviral activity effective against SARS CoV‐2, the virus that causes COVID‐19, by inhibiting 90% of the virus' replication in vitro studies.

Ready to file for EUA in USA