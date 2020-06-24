Sunday 11 January 2026

Strong 10.6% CAGR forecast for global dry eye syndrome market

The launch of new therapies between 2018 and 2028, including new classes of drugs with novel mechanisms of action (MOAs), and an anticipated increase in the prevalence of dry eye syndrome (DES) are expected to lead to an expansion of the global DES market, says analytics firm GlobalData.

The company’s latest report, ‘Dry Eye Syndrome (DES): Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028’, highlights that the pipeline products for DES in the nine major markets (9MM: USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, China and India) represent two main themes – cyclosporine-based formulations, and innovativeness in terms of MOAs.

Vinie Varkey, senior analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Cyclosporine-based formulations for DES are well-established and pursuing this approach to tackle DES is associated with low risk. The trend of strategic deals in DES is expected to increase during the forecast period as more late-stage pipeline products are anticipated to enter the market during this period.”

