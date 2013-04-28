Friday 9 January 2026

Strong 1st-qtr for AbbVie, as Humira continues to grow

Pharmaceutical
28 April 2013

Shares in US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) rose 3.6% to $45.84 on Friday, when the company posted first-quarter 2013 financial results (the first since its spin-out from Abbott Labs), showing that earnings per share (excluding one-time items) were $0.68, beating by $0.01 the average of 10 analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

Net income came in at $968 million, or $0.60 per share, on revenues which increased 3.7% to $4.33 billion, up on analysts’ forecasts of $4.3 billion. The stock has gained 34% since AbbVie came to the market in January. The company confirmed full-year 2013 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.03-$3.13 and GAAP EPS guidance of $2.66-$2.76.

EPS above firm’s own guidance

“In our first quarter as an independent company, AbbVie delivered earnings per share above our original guidance," said Richard Gonzalez, chairman and chief executive of AbbVie. "The business generated strong sales growth despite loss of exclusivity in our lipid franchise, which speaks to the foundation of AbbVie's product portfolio. Additionally, we advanced our promising pipeline during the first quarter, with continued progress across our mid- and late-stage development programs," he added.

