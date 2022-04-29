Strong 1st-qtr sales and profits growth at Novo Nordisk

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk’s (NOV: N) shares were up 6% in early trading, as the company released first-quarter 2022 financials that beat expectations and showed that sales increased 24% in Danish kroner and by 18% at constant exchange rates to 42.0 billion kroner ($6.09 billion).

Operating profit increased 28% in Danish kroner and 18% at CER to 19.1 billion kroner. Sales in International Operations increased by 18% in Danish kroner (13% at CER), and sales in North America Operations increased by 33% in Danish kroner (24% at CER).

Full-year guidance