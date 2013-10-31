Strong 3rd-qtr quarter for Bayer as profits soar

German pharma and chemical major Bayer (BAYN: DE) this morning presented third-quarter 2013 financial results, showing continued positive business momentum, with substantial contributions from the Life Science businesses HealthCare and CropScience.
Group sales for the quarter came in at 9.64 billion euros ($13.30 billion), a slight dip of 0.2% at reported level, but up 6% adjusted for currency and portfolio effects (Fx & portfolio adj). Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) leapt 47.5% to 1.22 billion euros and EBIT, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) before special items rose 7.7% to 1.98 billion euros, more than the 1.86 billion euro average estimate in a Reuters poll. Net income increased 42.1% to 733 million euros, with core earnings per share up 8.5% to 1.27 euros.
Bayer said full year sales would be about 40 billion euros, the low end of its previously forecast of 40-41 billion euros. The company’s shares edged 0.7% higher to 93.16 euros, shortly after the firm released its results.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze