Sunday 11 January 2026

Strong first-half results from Boehringer Ingelheim

Pharmaceutical
3 August 2020
boehringer_headquarters_flags_large

Following the strong trend of 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim was able to continue this into the first half of 2020, generating net sales of 9.7 billion euros ($11.48 billion) over January to June.

Adjusted for currency effects, this equates to year-on-year growth of 4.4% (2019: 9.3 billion euros). Each of the three business areas contributed to this net sales growth. It is expected that some of this growth in the first half was driven by increased safety stock in the health care systems, said the family-owned German pharma major.

“The performance in the first half year, driven by the desire to continue delivering the products needed by patients, reflects an exceptional effort by the whole organization in this very challenging time of the pandemic,” said Michael Schmelmer, a member of the board of managing directors with responsibility for finance and group functions, adding: “We expect the market demand to remain very volatile in the coming months due to COVID-19. This will continue to require much attention on our part.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Cipla and Boehringer partner to co-market anti-diabetic drugs
29 June 2020
Biotechnology
Boehringer strengthens position in cancer immunology via acquisition
14 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
Boehringer writes off 42.5 million euros in handing back Kv3 rights
26 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
Gilotrif and osimertinib effective in lung cancer subset
2 September 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze