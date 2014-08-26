Strong growth forecast for glioblastoma multiforme therapeutics in Asia-Pacific

The glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) therapeutics market in the four Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets of Australia, China, India and Japan was worth $49.4 million in 2013, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% to $105.8 million by 2020, according to a new report added to the offerings of researchandmarkets.com.

Japan was the largest of these markets in 2013, valued at $23.8 million, equivalent to a share of 48%, closely followed by China at $19.7 million or 40%. This significant expected growth is due to the probable approval and market entries of Celldex Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: CLDX), rindopepimut (CDX-110), Cotara (TNT-1), from Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PPHM) and Roche's (ROG: SIX) Avastin (bevacizumab) in some of the APAC regions during the forecast period.

India and Australia have more promising candidates for possible approval in the forecast period than China and Japan. The growth forecast for Japan, however, is still high, even though it has just one candidate in late-stage development that could be approved during the forecast period, due to recent approval of Avastin. Japan is expected to post a high CAGR of 13.8%, second only to India among the APAC countries.