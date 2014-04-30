Friday 9 January 2026

Strong £ hits GlaxoSmithKline 1st-qtr 2014, as sales fall 10%

Pharmaceutical
30 April 2014
gsk-location-big

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) posted a weak set of first-quarter 2014 financial results, with sales slumping 10% (-2% at constant exchange rates) to £5.61 billion ($9.43 billion), missing average forecasts of £5.84 billion of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Core operating income was down 18% (unchanged at CER) with core earnings per share falling 20% (+2% CER) to 21.0 pence, just beating forecasts of 20.7 pence. Slowing sales of some leading products and the strength of sterling impacted the firm’s results. The company reiterated its target of increasing 2014 EPS by between 4% and 8%. GSK’s shares edged up 1.5% to £16.40 shortly after releasing the figures.

“This quarter has amply demonstrated the very significant changes that are underway in GSK’s portfolio. Our strategy to broaden the company’s sales base is evidenced with the transition we are making to new products in our core franchises of Respiratory and HIV, further R&D delivery and the 3-part transaction we announced last week with Novartis,” commented chief executive Sir Andrew Witty.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze