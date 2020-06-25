Strong new Ph III data for PT010 severe COPD

Full results from the positive Phase III ETHOS trial showed AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) triple-combination therapy PT010 (budesonide/glycopyrronium/formoterol fumarate) demonstrated a statistically-significant reduction in the rate of moderate or severe exacerbations compared with two dual-combination therapies in patients with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Compared with glycopyrronium/formoterol fumarate, PT010 achieved a 24% reduction (p<0.001) in exacerbations. PT010 achieved a 13% reduction (p=0.003) compared with PT009 (budesonide/formoterol fumarate). The dual-combination therapies used as comparators in the trial represent recommended therapeutic classes for the treatment of COPD.

In a key secondary endpoint, PT010 showed a 46% reduction in the risk of all-cause mortality compared with glycopyrronium/formoterol fumarate (unadjusted p=0.01), said AstraZeneca, whose shares edged up 1.25% to £84,47 by mid-morning today.