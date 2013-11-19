Thursday 8 January 2026

Strong one-year results in patients with advanced melanoma treated with Merck’s MK-3475

Pharmaceutical
19 November 2013
merck-big

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has announced additional data for MK-3475, an investigational anti-PD-1 immunotherapy, in patients with advanced melanoma that showed an estimated overall survival rate of 81% at one year across all MK-3475 monotherapy doses evaluated.

This is the first time overall survival data have been presented from the cohort of 135 patients with advanced melanoma enrolled in MSD’s ongoing Phase Ib clinical trial (PN 001) for MK-3475. Researchers presented the findings in an oral plenary session at the 10th International Congress of the Society for Melanoma Research in Philadelphia.

In April 2013, MK-3475 received a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for advanced melanoma from the US Food and Drug Administration. MK-3475 has emerged as one of Merck’s most important programs in the clinic with blockbuster potential. It is already in a Phase III registration study, a head-to-head with Bristol-Myers Yervoy (ipilimumab) for advanced melanoma.

New agents needed for advanced melanoma

“New agents are needed for patients with advanced melanoma,” said Caroline Robert, head of Dermatology at Gustave Roussy, Cancer Campus, Grand Paris, France. “I am excited by the results seen for MK-3475 to date as a single agent and believe these findings support further study both as a monotherapy and in combination in various solid tumors,” she added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze