Strong results from meta-analysis of Takeda's Velcade in multiple myeloma

Millennium, the USA-based oncology unit of Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TSE:4502), has announced positive data from a meta-analysis of Velcade (bortezomib)-based regimens compared to non- Velcade-based regimens as induction therapy prior to autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) in patients with previously untreated multiple myeloma (MM).

These data were reported in an oral presentation at the 14th International Myeloma Workshop (IMW) held April 3-7, 2013 in Kyoto, Japan.

The median progression-free survival (PFS) was significantly higher with Velcade-based induction therapy compared to non- Velcade-based: 35.9 months compared to 28.6% respectively (p<0.0001), at a median follow up of 37 months. The post transplant combined complete response (CR) plus near-complete response (nCR) rate, was 38% (n=298) compared to 24% (n=182) percent respectively (p<0.0001), odds ratio of 2.05. An odds ratio greater than 1 indicates the increased odds a patient will achieve an endpoint with one treatment over the odds of achieving that endpoint with a comparator-treatment. In the meta-analysis Velcade-based induction treatment demonstrated a 23% overall survival benefit compare to non- Velcade-based induction treatment, HR 0.81 (CI: 0.66-0.99) (P=0.04).