Sunday 11 January 2026

Strong third qtr Pharma results 'due to cost-cutting, M&A, not organic growth'

Pharmaceutical
2 November 2009

The strong quarterly results that have been announced recently by several large pharmaceutical companies over the past week or so may not be all they seem, says industry observer Steve Webb, chairman of pharmaceutical software supplier Interactive Medica. He believes that the good financials are due more to short-term cost cutting and mergers rather than organic growth. In fact, he notes, profits mask major structural issues with pharmaceutical sales models in Western Europe and the USA.

Third quarter results for organisations such as Merck & Co, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Schering-Plough exceeded or met market forecasts, helped by cost cutting and growth in new markets. However, this is not sustainable given the fast-moving changes in the USA and European pharmaceutical markets. The traditional, one-to-one sales relationship is becoming more complex, involving more stakeholders and increased regulation, including authorities such as the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) in the UK, all influenced by a larger ecosystem of information sources, says Mr Webb.

Sales models must adapt

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze