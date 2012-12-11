Sunday 11 January 2026

Study attacks Pharma business practices in Brazil

Pharmaceutical
11 December 2012

A study reported by broadcaster Deutsche Welle on the business practices of drug companies Bayer, Baxter and Boehringer Ingelheim in Brazil criticized their pricing and marketing strategies as well as choice of drugs. The companies reject the allegations.

Brazil is known for its contrasts. The emerging market is attractive for international pharmaceutical companies, yet many Brazilians live in poverty and rely on low-cost drugs when they get sick. To that end, the German non-governmental organization "Federal Coordination of Internationalism" (BUKO) launched a pharmaceutical campaign to investigate business practices of three international pharma companies that have been operating in Brazil for decades: Bayer HealthCare, Baxter and Boehringer Ingelheim.

For the study, which ran from January 2011 to June 2012, the organization examined the companies' products, pricing and marketing. Despite mentioning some positive aspects, the study's authors delivered a negative conclusion, pointing to high prices that blocked access to essential drugs, dubious and, in some cases, even dangerous drugs and misleading marketing practices.

