Study finds cardiovascular risk from soluble medicines containing sodium

Thousands of patients taking effervescent and soluble medicines containing sodium are at greater cardiovascular risk than patients taking non-fizzing versions of the same drugs, a study has found.
Researchers at the University of Dundee and University College London, UK, found that taking the maximum daily dose of some medicines would exceed the recommended daily limits for sodium, without any additional dietary intake, according to a study published in the British Medical Journal.
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