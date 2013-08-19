Study finds Norgine's Dantrium reduces fatal anesthetic reactions

A new epidemiologic study has found that Dantrium (dantrolene sodium) is effective in reducing fatal anesthetic reaction in malignant hyperthermia.

The Canadian study revealed that 15.5% of adverse anesthetic reactions are triggered by succinylcholine alone. In line with previous findings, the study also concluded that early recognition and prompt administration of dantrolene intravenous are critical for patient survival and reduction of complications.

Dantrium, commercialized in Europe by privately-owned UK-based pharma company Norgine, is indicated for malignant hyperthermia and acts peripherally to lower the intracellular calcium concentration in the skeletal muscle.