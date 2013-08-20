Study of failed drug troglitazone could explain idiosyncratic drug toxicity

Scientists have advanced the study of trapping reactive metabolites in a move they say could be significant in developing safer drugs.

Preclinical contract research organization Absorption Systems studied the metabolism of troglitazone, a drug that was once indicated for type 2 diabetes but was withdrawn from the market by Japan’s Sankyo in 2000 due to numerous cases of liver failure ( The Pharma Letter March 31 2000). It was also suspended by then Glaxo Wellcome in 1997.