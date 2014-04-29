Study: Pharma needs to take a targeted approach to reach physicians in China, Brazil and Australia

A one size fits all digital strategy will not help pharma companies reach physicians, according to the Decision Resources Group.
The group reports that physician digital maturity and channel preference vary widely from market to market, according to data from Manhattan Research's Taking the Pulse Global 2014 study. As opportunities for physician engagement differ by market, marketers must target their approach in order to optimize investments.
The Taking the Pulse study found that areas for physician engagement opportunities in China, Brazil and Australia include:
