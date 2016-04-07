Study shows how cancer 'steals' blood vessels

Cancers can resist treatment by ‘stealing’ blood vessels from nearby tissues, researchers have found.
Findings from a new study showed tumors can become resistant to drugs over time by learning to take normal blood vessels from surrounding tissue – a process that researchers call vessel co-option. The process of new blood vessel growth – angiogenesis – is important for cancers to grow, and several anti-angiogenic drugs have been developed to combat it.
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