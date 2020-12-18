Submission for semaglutide weight loss indication in Europe

In Europe, Danish diabetes giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) is bidding for a weight loss indication for a once-weekly 2.4mg dose of its GLP-1 agonist semaglutide.
The diabetes drug can help to induce weight loss by reducing hunger and increasing feelings of fullness, thereby helping people to eat less and reduce their calorie intake.
The submission to the European Medicines Agency, which is based on results from the Phase IIIa STEP clinical trial program, follows shortly after the company finished filing paperwork for approval in the USA.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
