Substance abuse treatment pipeline reviewed

The substance abuse treatment pipeline is dominated by therapies for nicotine and alcohol addiction, with the 34 and 32 products in respective active development combining to produce over 50% of the total pipeline. Despite this, there are several promising candidates in development targeting a range of other indications including opioid and cocaine addiction

According to business intelligence provider GBI Research’s latest CBR Pharma report, the various new approaches currently under investigation will see novel and first-in-class treatments, including vaccines, redefine the current arena.

A growing treatment pipeline and continued research and investment in this field reflects the fact that current therapies for those suffering from various drug addictions remain insufficient. More than 27 million people worldwide are currently classified as problem drug users under the Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s guidelines. Of these, only one in six has access to therapy while many countries still have no adequate services for treating substance abuse.