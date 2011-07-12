Substantial income expected for drug companies operating in Germany, says BMI

Despite the threat of austerity measures, the German government's focus on cost-containment within the pharmaceuticals and health care sector and the impact of generic competition as a result of the patent cliff, Germany will remain attractive to innovative drugmakers, according to a new report titled "Germany Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Report Q3 2011 from Business Monitor International.
Furthermore, per capita spending is high, there is a sizeable pensionable population and regulations are transparent - factors the analysts believes will continue to bring in substantial income for companies operating in the country, says BMI.
This view is in stark contrast to the warnings of Eli Lilly chief executive John Lechleiter, who last week during a visit to the country warned that health reforms were not only harming innovation but was also likely to see drugmakers to not launch new drugs in Germany and cut back on investments in the country (The Pharma Letter July 11).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze