Sumitomo Dainippon acquires Asian rights for Sinovant compounds

Japanese pharma company Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506) is to acquire the exclusive development and marketing rights in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and other Asian markets for multiple development compounds from Sinovant, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sinovant will assign the license agreement for lefamulin with Nabriva Therapeutics to Sumitomo, which will, in turn, acquire the exclusive development and marketing rights in Greater China for the pleuromutilin antimicrobial agent.

"Sumitomo expects the development assets to contribute to its sustained growth in China and other Asian markets"