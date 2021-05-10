Sunday 11 January 2026

Sumitomo Dainippon acquires Asian rights for Sinovant compounds

Pharmaceutical
10 May 2021
dainippon-big

Japanese pharma company Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506) is to acquire the exclusive development and marketing rights in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and other Asian markets for multiple development compounds from Sinovant, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sinovant will assign the license agreement for lefamulin with Nabriva Therapeutics to Sumitomo, which will, in turn, acquire the exclusive development and marketing rights in Greater China for the pleuromutilin antimicrobial agent.

"Sumitomo expects the development assets to contribute to its sustained growth in China and other Asian markets"

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
A year on from Sumitomo deal, Roivant names new CEO
25 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Chemiphar and Sumitomo Dainippon partner on novel CNS candidate NC-2800
9 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
BIAL buys EU rights to Sunovion's apomorphine sublingual film
2 September 2021
Biotechnology
Takeda to take back Replagal rights
26 November 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze