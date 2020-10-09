Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma in JV for regenerative meds CDMO

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Sumitomo Chemical (TYO: 4005) have established S-RACMO Co, a joint venture company to develop manufacturing methods and manufacture products for the regenerative medicine and cell therapy field.

S-RACMO has started operations and will undertake business as a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). The establishment of manufacturing systems is a major issue faced by academia and start-ups in the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine and cell therapy.

Sumitomo Chemical and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma have decided to embark on the CDMO business to achieve the early diffusion and commercialization of regenerative medicine and cell therapy. They aim to leverage Sumitomo Chemical’s expertise in basic iPS/ES cell technologies and pharmaceutical contract manufacturing and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma’s expertise gained by developing sophisticated manufacturing methods and pharmaceutical development through multiple projects in the regenerative medicine and cell therapy business.