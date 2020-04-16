Sumitomo steps closer to breakthrough in schizophrenia

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, a US subsidiary of Japan's Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506), has published four-week data from a pivotal study of SEP-363856 in schizophrenia.
The SEP361-201 trial is testing the safety and efficacy of the TAAR1 agonist, which was discovered in collaboration with PsychoGenics, compared with placebo.
Published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), the trial showed statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvements, following commonly-used measures of the condition.
