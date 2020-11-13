Sunday 11 January 2026

Sumitovant buys full ownership of Urovant

Pharmaceutical
13 November 2020
dainippon-big

Sumitovant Biopharma and Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV) have entered into a definitive merger agreement for Sumitovant to acquire the outstanding shares of Urovant common stock not already owned by Sumitovant at a price of $16.25 per share in cash.

Sumitovant, which currently owns 72% of the outstanding shares of Urovant common stock, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan’s Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506). Sumitovant is also the majority shareholder of Myovant Sciences, and wholly owns Enzyvant Therapeutics, Spirovant Sciences, and Altavant Sciences.

The acquisition consideration represents an equity value for Urovant of $584 million and an enterprise value of $681 million. The per share consideration represents a premium of 96% to Urovant's closing price on November 12, 2020, and a premium of 92% to Urovant's 30-day volume weighted average share price on November 12, 2020. The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by a special committee of Urovant's board of directors. The special committee of Urovant's board has recommended that Urovant's shareholders vote in favor of the transaction.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Sunovion to co-promote Urovant's OAB drug in USA
8 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
FDA accepts Urovant's vibegron NDA in overactive bladder
6 March 2020
Biotechnology
Sumitomo family work together on vibregon launch
19 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Urovant data show broader value of Gemtesa for overactive bladder
20 April 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze