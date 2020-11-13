Sumitovant buys full ownership of Urovant

Sumitovant Biopharma and Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV) have entered into a definitive merger agreement for Sumitovant to acquire the outstanding shares of Urovant common stock not already owned by Sumitovant at a price of $16.25 per share in cash.
Sumitovant, which currently owns 72% of the outstanding shares of Urovant common stock, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan’s Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506). Sumitovant is also the majority shareholder of Myovant Sciences, and wholly owns Enzyvant Therapeutics, Spirovant Sciences, and Altavant Sciences.
The acquisition consideration represents an equity value for Urovant of $584 million and an enterprise value of $681 million. The per share consideration represents a premium of 96% to Urovant's closing price on November 12, 2020, and a premium of 92% to Urovant's 30-day volume weighted average share price on November 12, 2020. The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by a special committee of Urovant's board of directors. The special committee of Urovant's board has recommended that Urovant's shareholders vote in favor of the transaction.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze