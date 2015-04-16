Sun Pharma and Technion link up on new class of cancer drugs

Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (BSE: 524715) and Technion – the Israel institute of technology, via respective subsidiaries, have entered into an exclusive worldwide research and license agreement.
This agreement aims at the development of a joint project, based on new findings by Nobel Prize laureate Aaron Ciechanover, Gila Maor and Ofer Binah, that can potentially lead to the development of novel anti-cancer drugs. The pre-clinical research was funded thus far by Alfred Mann.
“We are very excited about this new endeavor between Sun Pharma, with the Technion. We are confident that this collaboration will help us move rapidly forward with our research,” said Prof Ciechanover and Prof Binah, adding: "We explored several collaboration alternatives, but Sun Pharma’s market leadership and its long term commitment have made this collaboration a very high priority for us."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze