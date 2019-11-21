Tuesday 9 June 2026

Sun Pharma stands to benefit from China deal, says GlobalData

Pharmaceutical
21 November 2019
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An analysis from GlobalData suggests that a new partnership with AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) will provide considerable value for India’s Sun Pharmaceutical (BSE: 524715).

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