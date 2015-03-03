Sun Pharma to buy GSK’s opiates business in Australia

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and India’s largest drugmaker by sales, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (BSE: 524715), today announced that their respective wholly-owned subsidiaries have reached an agreement related to GSK’s opiates business in Australia.

The current GSK Opiates business including related manufacturing sites in Latrobe (Tasmania) and Port Fairy (Victoria) and its portfolio of opiates products along with inventory, will transfer to a subsidiary of Sun Pharma. GSK supplies around a quarter of the world’s medicinal opiates requirement from poppies grown in Tasmania. The Australian opiates business generated revenues of around A$89 million (about $69 million) in 2013.