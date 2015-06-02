Sun Pharma to distribute new brand of AstraZeneca’s ticagrelor in India

Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (BSE: 524715) has entered into a distribution services agreement with the local subsidiary of Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) for AstraZeneca’s brand Axcer, a new brand of ticagrelor, a drug used for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome (ACS).
AstraZeneca already markets ticagrelor under the trade mark Brilinta, which was launched by AstraZeneca Pharma India in 2012.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze