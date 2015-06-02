Sun Pharma to distribute new brand of AstraZeneca’s ticagrelor in India

Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (BSE: 524715) has entered into a distribution services agreement with the local subsidiary of Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) for AstraZeneca’s brand Axcer, a new brand of ticagrelor, a drug used for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome (ACS).

AstraZeneca already markets ticagrelor under the trade mark Brilinta, which was launched by AstraZeneca Pharma India in 2012.