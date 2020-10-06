Sunovion launches Kynmobi in USA

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals today said that Kynmobi (apomorphine HCI) sublingual film is now available in the USA by prescription for the acute, intermittent treatment of OFF episodes in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD).
Kynmobi is a novel thin film formulation of apomorphine that dissolves under the tongue to treat OFF episodes in patients with PDas they occur. The drug was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration on May 21, 2020 and its commercial activities initiated on September 29, 2020, says Sunovion, which is an affiliate of Japan’s Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506).
