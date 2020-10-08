Sunovion to co-promote Urovant's OAB drug in USA

Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV) has entered into a five-year US co-promotion agreement with Sunovion Pharmaceuticals to promote vibegron in the primary care segment following US Food and Drug Administration approval for the drug.

In March 2020, the FDA accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for vibegron in overactive bladder (OAB) and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of December 26, 2020.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sunovion - a subsidiary of Japan’s Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506) - will deploy its multi-specialty sales force to bring vibegron to primary care physicians (PCP). In support of this effort, Sunovion will provide sales and marketing activities targeting the PCP segment through March 31, 2026. In compensation for its sales and marketing activities during the period of this agreement, Sunovion will receive a mid-single digit repayment fee based on the net sales of vibegron beginning on April 1, 2023.