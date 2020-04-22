Monday 8 June 2026

Supernus links up with Navitor on potential $475 million deal

Pharmaceutical
22 April 2020
depression-child-large

US central nervous system (CNS) diseases focussed drugmaker Supernus Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SUPN) and privately-held Navitor Pharmaceuticals late Tuesday announced a joint development and option agreement for Navitor’s mTORC1 activator, NV-5138.

NV-5138 is a first-in-class, orally-active small molecule that directly activates brain mTORC1, the gatekeeper of cellular metabolism and renewal, which is often suppressed in people suffering from depression.

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19 June 2014
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