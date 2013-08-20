Supernus shares jump after US FDA nod for epilepsy drug

USA-based specialty drug firm Supernus Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SUPN) has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its epilepsy drug Trokendi XR (topiramate). On the news stocks soared $0.26 to close at $6.90 yesterday.
Trokendi X is a novel once-daily extended release formulation of topiramate for the treatment of epilepsy. The company expects to launch the product over the next few weeks.
The approval letter states that Trokendi XR is cleared as effective for use as recommended in the agreed-upon labeling. The FDA granted a waiver for certain pediatric study requirements and a deferral for submission of post-marketing pediatric pharmacokinetic assessments that are due in 2019 followed by clinical assessments in 2025.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
