Survey aims to discover how early diabetes diagnoses can aid better outcomes

A multinational survey of more than 10,000 people with type 2 diabetes has been launched by German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim and US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).

The survey has been developed in partnership with the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) to look at conversations between patients and more than 6,500 treating-physicians across 26 countries. The findings aim to provide in-depth insights into early conversations at diagnosis and when an additional therapy may be required beyond the first medication. The survey will also investigate how these early conversations may be linked to an individual’s wellbeing and other self-reported outcomes.