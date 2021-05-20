Survey finds positivity about UK's post-Brexit healthcare research landscape

American and British healthcare industry professionals are positive the UK will remain an attractive destination for healthcare research post-Brexit, according to a GlobalData survey.

Regulatory changes continue to cause significant uncertainty for the sector but the UK government’s initiatives, such as the Medicines and Medical Devices Act, provide much-needed opportunities to shape the environment for innovative healthcare following Brexit, the survey found.

GlobalData’s report, Brexit and the Healthcare Industry – 2021, reveals that a total of 64% of US and 56% of UK healthcare industry professionals were positive about the UK remaining an attractive destination for healthcare research and manufacturing post-Brexit.