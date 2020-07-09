Survive and thrive: Funding opportunities and tax reliefs in the life sciences sector

Gary Ashford, partner and chartered tax advisor at law firm Harbottle and Lewis, looks at tax issues around clinical research in the UK in an Expert View piece.

While COVID-19 presents one of the greatest challenges to civilization for many decades, the life sciences industry is being pushed forward into the shop window more than ever.

As scientists drive towards finding a vaccine, the additional publicity and spotlight on the industry, is welcome in a number of ways; it provides new opportunities for increased funding for companies in the industry, but also offers some welcome news for the public at large, in that some UK industries will thrive in these uncertain times.