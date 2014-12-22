Thursday 8 January 2026

Sustained improvements for spondyloarthritis patients provided by Cimzia

Pharmaceutical
22 December 2014

New data from the RAPID-axSpS study showed that the rapid improvements in clinical outcomes observed in axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) patients treated with Belgian drugmaker UCB’s (Euronext Brussels: UCB) Cimzia(certolizumab pegol) over 24 weeks, were maintained to week 48 and the OLE to week 96 in both the ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and non-radiographic axSpA (nr-axSpA) subpopulations.

The safety profile was in-line with previous reports from RAPID-axSpA, with no new safety signals observed with longer exposure duration. The study has been published in the on-line edition of Arthritis and Rheumatology. Cimzia is UCB’s top-selling product, generating sales of 561 million euros ($688 million) in the first nine months of 2014, a year-on-year rise of 32%,

RAPID-axSpA is the first study to investigate the efficacy of an anti-TNF in the broad axSpA population, including both AS and nr-axSpA patients. Baseline disease activity, as measured by BASDAI and ASDAS, was similar in the AS and nr-axSpA subpopulations. The similarities between these subpopulations in terms of disease characteristics and burden of disease highlight the need for more treatment options to be available across the broader axSpA population. The similarity in improvements observed across both AS and nr-axSpA patients indicates that certolizumab pegol is efficacious for the treatment of axSpA patients with objective signs of inflammation, independent of whether the patient has sufficient structural damage in the SI joints to meet the modified New York (mNY) classification criteria for AS.

Adverse events (AEs) to week 96 of the RAPID-axSpA study were predominantly mild (74.9%) to moderate (59.4%) in nature with 9.8% of AEs considered to be severe.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze