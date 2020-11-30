Swansea University to trial Carragelose nasal spray to prevent COVID-19 infections

Swansea University Medical School, Wales, plans a clinical trial with Carragelose (Iota-/kappa-carrageenan) nasal spray as a COVID-19 prophylaxis for healthcare professionals (ICE-COVID), says Vienna, Austria-based Marinomed Biotech (VSE: MARI), which developed the sulfated polymer from red seaweed.

The investigator-initiated trial at Swansea will be recruiting 480 healthcare professionals managing COVID-19 patients during the pandemic. Objective of the study is to assess the efficacy of Carragelose nasal and throat spray in reducing the rate, severity, and duration of COVID-19 infections. Further endpoints include infection with other respiratory viruses, usability of the spray for prophylaxis and the effects on quality adjusted life years (QALYs).

